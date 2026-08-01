The Moroccan Muslims who have invaded the small Spanish city of Ceuta are now BREAKING INTO STORES by the HUNDREDS
🚨#BREAKING: The Moroccan Muslims who have invaded the small Spanish city of Ceuta are now BREAKING INTO STORES by the HUNDREDS.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 31, 2026
Police are completely overwhelmed.
Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running.
WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NjqQAI4zgD
Police are completely overwhelmed.
Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running.
WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!!