🚨#BREAKING: The Moroccan Muslims who have invaded the small Spanish city of Ceuta are now BREAKING INTO STORES by the HUNDREDS.



Police are completely overwhelmed.



Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running.



WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!! pic.twitter.com/NjqQAI4zgD — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 31, 2026

Police are completely overwhelmed.

Migrants can be seen running from one store to the next, grabbing items and running.

WHERE IS THE MILITARY?!!!!!