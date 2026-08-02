Nancy Guthrie investigators' mind-boggling reason for ignoring bombshell evidence revealed ... as it's revealed cops overlooked her back door being OPEN

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie 'gave little regard' to the dried blood on the front porch of her home in the immediate aftermath of her kidnapping, a new bombshell report claimed.

The 84-year-old disappeared from her home just outside Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. No suspects have been arrested in her disappearance.

Six months later, sources from inside the Pima County Sheriff's office have offered some insight as to why there has been such little progress in the investigation.

Despite there being blood on the front porch of her home, homicide detectives, headed by Sgt David Stivers, 'gave little regard' to it for hours, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

The sources claimed that investigators brushed the evidence off, suspecting it may have just come from a head bump, nosebleed, or other injury.

It was eventually collected as evidence and confirmed to be Nancy's blood, it is now believed to be connected to her kidnapping, the outlet reported.

The outlet also reported that when Nancy's daughter Annie first walked through the address looking for her mother, the back door had been left propped open.

The details have emerged after her daughter Savannah issued a heart-wrenching plea to her mother's kidnappers on the six-month anniversary of her abduction.

She vowed to 'never stop looking for answers' and once again urged anyone with information about Nancy's disappearance to come forward.

'Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,' the Today Show host wrote on Instagram.

Savannah shared how she and her siblings are 'trying to be strong' because that's what Nancy would have wanted them to do, but says their 'hearts are in ruins.'

'We spend every waking moment thinking of her, longing for her, looking for her. There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened,' she wrote.

'And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched - to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye - a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.'

'There is a way out - to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing,' she said.

'We are real people, facing real grief, doing the best we can, and counting our many blessings along the way - most especially the prayers and love from good people, which we feel deeply. We need your prayers, we need your kindness. We need the good to be stronger than the evil.'

Savannah added that the family will never stop looking for Nancy and doubled down on her faith as they continue to navigate this horrific circumstance.

Daily Mail