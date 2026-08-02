Iran media brands POTUS 'Trump the fool' after latest U-turn in war

An Iranian outlet on Sunday called President Donald Trump "Trump the fool."

“Trump the fool has run out of steam!” the semi-official Fars News Agency blasted, after Trump claimed the Mideast allies have reached the parameters of a deal to end the 5-month-old war.

Trump claimed that Tehran had asked U.S. to hold off on any attack. Iranian media outlets denied the claim and also negated reports about a deal that would divide control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing military officials, Fars News agency said the allegation “was nothing but a new lie” and that the Iranian armed forces were “on high alert and ready for any eventuality.”

Daily Express