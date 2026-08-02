AOC’s appeal losing its shine

AOC’s appeal among young voters around the country is losing some of its shine – even as socialists score wins across the country and she climbs in a crucial presidential battleground.

A CNN/SSRS poll released Thursday revealed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), 36, one of the original “Squad” members, is having trouble keeping her appeal among the young.

Only 28% of voters in the 18-34 bracket give her a favorable rating.

Her numbers are worse among politically vital independents, where she scores just 22%, according to data reported by Puck News.

Her overall approval rating is 26%, compared to 36% who have an unfavorable view of her – leaving her 10 points underwater.

Back in January, her favorable rating was slightly higher at 27%, while her unfavorable rating was at 32%.

By comparison, her New York comrade Mayor Mamdani enjoys a slightly better 30% favorable opinion, compared to 35% who have an unfavorable opinion of him.

The national reality check comes days after a new University of New Hampshire poll had her leading the Democratic field in the early primary state – with 22% support.

She was followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (21%) and Sen. Mark Kelly (9%).

NY Post