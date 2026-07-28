Zelensky gives Netanyahu death stare from 3 feet away at Lindsey Graham's funeral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to give Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “death stare” while attending Lindsey Graham's funeral in Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended the funeral service for the late U.S. Senator (R-SC) at the Washington National Cathedral today.

At 71 years of age, Graham died unexpectedly on July 11 due to an aortic dissection, having served in the Senate since his election in 2002.

Both Zelenskyy and Netanyahu met separately with President Donald Trump today amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Daily Express