Walmart Cuts Prices on Thousands of Summer Items, Drawing Trump’s Praise

Walmart is slashing prices on thousands of grocery, household, and seasonal items this summer to help shoppers facing lingering inflation. Key reductions include ground beef (73% lean, 1 lb) dropping from $6.74 to $5.94, sweet corn falling to 25 cents per ear from 68 cents, 2.25-lb bags of cherries cut from $11.18 to $5.63, and 24-packs of Coca-Cola reduced by about one-third.

Sam’s Club is also lowering prices on over 250 items including chicken wings, hot dogs, ground beef, and pork ribs, while promoting cheaper fuel.

“Customers count on Walmart to deliver the value they need every day, and summer is no exception. This summer, we’re making even more investments in price,” said Julie Barber, executive vice president and chief merchant for Walmart U.S.

President Trump praised the move on Truth Social, calling Walmart a “truly patriotic Company” and tying the cuts to his administration’s efforts to reverse inflation.