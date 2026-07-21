Viral ballpark smack over national anthem has the whole country talking

Who says patriotism is dead in this country?

America's 250th birthday has had plenty of moments where citizens have shown their country some love, but on Sunday afternoon, one patriot got a little too physical.

Before the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins game, as the Jersey Girls were belting out a performance of "The Star Spangled Banner," fans rose to their feet, as is customary during the singing of our national anthem.

Who says patriotism is dead in this country?

America's 250th birthday has had plenty of moments where citizens have shown their country some love, but on Sunday afternoon, one patriot got a little too physical.

Before the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins game, as the Jersey Girls were belting out a performance of "The Star Spangled Banner," fans rose to their feet, as is customary during the singing of our national anthem.

That must have worked, because the younger fan stood at attention for the rest of the performance.

And the older fan, to his credit, could be heard thanking the young man after he stands up (after telling him to "shut up," of course).