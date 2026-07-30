Victor Davis Hanson REACTS: Dr. Fauci’s Testimony Before Congress Was A National Disgrace



Today, Fauci disgraced himself, the country, and the millions of Americans who suffered through his COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite invoking the Fifth Amendment over 100 times, Fauci’s silence… pic.twitter.com/vUWB4mZQm1 — Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 29, 2026

Today, Fauci disgraced himself, the country, and the millions of Americans who suffered through his COVID-19 lockdowns. Despite invoking the Fifth Amendment over 100 times, Fauci’s silence on his handling of the pandemic speaks volumes.

The committee will soon vote on whether to hold Fauci in contempt.