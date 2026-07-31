U.S., Israel preparing to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, sources say

Washington — The United States and Israel are planning what would be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, multiple sources told CBS News, with strikes possible throughout the weekend.

There was some discussion about trying to conclude by the time financial markets open Monday because of concern about how the bombings will affect the U.S. and global economy, but an end point wasn't locked in.

The Israelis have been notified and are coordinating with the United States, according to multiple U.S. sources. The president has yet to give the final go orders for the strikes, the sources said.

A joint operation would mark Israel's return to combat operations which it had halted during the U.S.-brokered truce. Iran has not hit Israel since the memorandum of understanding fell apart and the U.S. restarted combat operations in early July.

An Israeli official told CBS News: "Israel is unaware of a decision to restart full military operations, nor has been requested of Israel to join any military actions against Iran."

The military strike plan came up during President Trump's cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, according to sources briefed later. Some White House aides who focus on politics were strongly opposed, one of the sources said.

While reporters were in the room, Mr. Trump said: "We'll be hitting them very hard. At some point, they're going to say, 'We just can't take it anymore.'"

CBS News