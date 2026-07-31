Trump announces deal for Hamas to disarm; Israel ‘skeptical’

President Trump on Thursday evening announced a deal for Hamas to disarm in “carefully structured phases,” which, if carried out, would address one of the main sticking points for a broader peace deal in Gaza.“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” he added. “As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”Trump did not provide details of the phases in his post.A U.S. official said Israel remains “skeptical” that Hamas will follow through.President Trump on Thursday evening announced a deal for Hamas to disarm in “carefully structured phases,” which, if carried out, would address one of the main sticking points for a broader peace deal in Gaza.“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” he added. “As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”Trump did not provide details of the phases in his post.A U.S. official said Israel remains “skeptical” that Hamas will follow through.Senator John Cornyn on his dispute with Trump over Todd Blanche confirmation: “They’re very skeptical that Hamas will disarm. But again, they’re not really being asked to do much in the process because this isn’t really a trust deal. This is really, you know, it’s a conditions-based deal. And as things happen, that everyone has to follow the obligations they’ve taken,” the official said.Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Israel’s N12News, outlined some terms earlier in the day, saying Hamas would surrender all weapons within “weeks” to depots guarded by multinational forces, as well as ending all military activity and recruitment.Israel would not withdraw its military behind the “yellow line,” the demarcation that has divided Gaza since a peace framework was announced in October, until disarmament is complete.President Trump on Thursday evening announced a deal for Hamas to disarm in “carefully structured phases,” which, if carried out, would address one of the main sticking points for a broader peace deal in Gaza.“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks.”“The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases,” he added. “As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”Trump did not provide details of the phases in his post.A U.S. official said Israel remains “skeptical” that Hamas will follow through.“They’re very skeptical that Hamas will disarm. But again, they’re not really being asked to do much in the process because this isn’t really a trust deal. This is really, you know, it’s a conditions-based deal. And as things happen, that everyone has to follow the obligations they’ve taken,” the official said.Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Israel’s N12News, outlined some terms earlier in the day, saying Hamas would surrender all weapons within “weeks” to depots guarded by multinational forces, as well as ending all military activity and recruitment.Israel would not withdraw its military behind the “yellow line,” the demarcation that has divided Gaza since a peace framework was announced in October, until disarmament is complete.Neither the Israelis or Hamas had officially commented on Trump’s announcement as of 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The Hill reached out to both sides.The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday that the 15-point document under discussion did not “adequately address” Israeli demands for the full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.