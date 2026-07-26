Tomi Lahren Warns Republicans About ‘Unhappy’ Young Men: ‘They Can’t Get a High-Paying Job’

Fox News star Tomi Lahren warned Republicans they better start fixing problems for young men ASAP or they will get smoked in the 2026 midterms.

Lahren argued on The Big Weekend Show on Sunday the GOP has broken campaign promises — like conducting mass deportations under President Donald Trump — and failed to make it easier for young men to get jobs. She said it will be hard to blame young voters for ditching Republicans if those problems linger.

“I think you’re gonna see, especially some young men, who are frustrated that things are costing a lot, maybe they can’t get a high-paying job again,” she said. “We’ve got illegal aliens soaking up the job market in a lot of these places. So there’s a lot of issues the Republicans have yet to address. I think that they can, but you have to answer something with something — you can’t answer something with nothing. and you’re gonna see a lot of people not happy with the status quo.”

Lahren said the lack of enthusiasm from young Republicans is especially clear when compared to how amped young liberals are to vote for democratic socialists. She said those voters will “crawl over broken glass” to vote for politicians like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) and other socialists.

The Big Weekend Show hit the topic after fill-in co-host Taylor Riggs mentioned a Sunday report from the Washington Post, which said Republican pollsters see a “scary” problem heading into the midterms. The article said the GOP’s biggest issue is with men under 40 who are concerned about the economy.

Riggs echoed Lahren, saying many of her friends are “fired up” about socialists like Mamdani.

Lahren added Trump was the candidate who offered a change from the Biden-Harris administration in the 2024 race, but Republicans are in danger of being on the opposite end if they don’t change things soon.

Source: Mediaite