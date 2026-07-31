Thousands of illegal African migrants overrun Spanish enclave, turn streets into open toilets and bathe in fountains: ‘An apocalypse’

🔴 No saldrá por televisión: así están las playas de Ceuta ahora mismo pic.twitter.com/KA8Ytw06o5 — MEDITERRÁNEO DIGITAL (@MediterraneoDGT) July 30, 2026

An unprecedented wave of nearly 50,000 illegal migrants from Africa has flooded the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, prompting Spain to deploy its military – as locals liken the invasion to an “apocalypse.”Harrowing local media reports reveal residents and business owners in Ceuta – a Spanish territory located on the north African coast – are terrified to open their doors amid the rush of migrants, many of whom arrived wearing nothing but swimwear without a penny or possession to their name.“Businesses closed. Shops shut because if you open a business, it gets overrun … We’re scared. The streets are packed. There are no measures in place. It’s every man for himself. They’re not giving us any help,” a terrified downtown restaurant owner who didn’t want to give their name told state-owned Spanish media outlet RTVE.The shocking surge comes after a ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court earlier this month, which said migrants intercepted at sea while attempting to reach Ceuta or Melilla, another Spanish autonomous city in northern Morocco, cannot be kicked out under the enclaves’ special border-rejection regime.“It has been a slow trickle since the Supreme Court’s ruling, but today has been an explosion,” a spokesperson for Spain’s Guardia Civil police told Reuters on Thursday.Spain’s Interior Ministry estimated Friday that around 49,000 people had crossed by sea and land from Morocco over the past 24 hours.

NY Post