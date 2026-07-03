The UAE just bought half of the Trump family's crypto company, funneling a staggering 580 million dollars directly to the President. The White House is entirely for sale.
🚨 BOMBSHELL! Top journalist Ana Kasparian drops a massive revelation.— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) July 2, 2026
She confirms the UAE just bought half of the Trump family's crypto company, funneling a staggering 580 million dollars directly to the President.
The White House is entirely for sale. https://t.co/2KKm1tbwSa pic.twitter.com/9OzPnlhA61