The Official Charlie Kirk assassination story is now 100% dead!



Candace Owens just dropped powerful never before seen surveillance video of the Losee Center rooftop.



The video Owens released appears to be raw and unedited! This is the same footage that the court will not let… pic.twitter.com/LmgF19zqQF — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 29, 2026

Candace Owens just dropped powerful never before seen surveillance video of the Losee Center rooftop.The video Owens released appears to be raw and unedited!This is the same footage that the court will not let the public see, that we are meant to believe is Tyler Robinson assassinating Charlie Kirk.The individual does not look like Tyler Robinson.The rifle is never pulled from his pants.The person in the footage has no limp.He performs military maneuvers with precision as well as signaling before opening fire.Nowhere do we see the shooter assembling the gun on the roof as we were told.No recoil is seen.He performs military maneuvers with precision as well as signaling before opening fire.The official narrative just COLLAPSED!