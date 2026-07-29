Ted Cruz makes explosive case for jailing Fauci over pandemic policies he pushed

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is calling for Anthony Fauci to be held in contempt, prosecuted for perjury and sent to jail after the former White House COVID-19 advisor pleaded his Fifth Amendment right more than 100 times during a Senate hearing Wednesday."Years from now, they'll look back and say, ‘What collective madness overtook this country?’" Cruz told Fox News Digital."I think Anthony Fauci has had contempt for Congress and contempt for the American people for decades," he said. "His diary shows that he deliberately lied to the American people over and over and over again."Cruz made the comments after Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul announced he will seek contempt charges against Fauci after Fauci dodged self-incrimination by refusing to answer any questions throughout the entirety of the hearing."Dr. Fauci ought to think about what it says about the end of his career, that what he will be remembered for the most is pleading the Fifth more than 100 times," Cruz said."He's been the most damaging bureaucrat in the history of America."