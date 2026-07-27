Shocking insults Jake Tapper allegedly directed at Fox News star Laura Ingraham while gossiping with Anthony Fauci

CNN's Jake Tapper texted Anthony Fauci to poke fun at a rival host's perceived lack of intelligence during the pandemic, newly released diary entries show.

Fauci appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on April 16, 2020, and promptly chided host Laura Ingraham for comparing COVID-19 to viruses that don't have vaccines such as HIV while wondering if lockdowns could be alleviated before the rollout of a vaccine.

Fauci publicly dismissed such comparisons as 'misleading.'

Diary entries released by Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rand Paul over the weekend reveal how the doctor was then met with a text from Tapper.

'Tapper (CNN) texted me saying sarcastically, "Hard to believe Paura [sic] Ingraham went to Dartmouth, isn't it. All of us alumni are very proud,"' Fauci wrote to himself.

He further framed the interview as 'my Laura Ingraham hit.'

Two days before, on April 14, 2020, Fauci received a phone call from Tapper, who 'wanted to make sure' an interview the two had done on CNN on April 12 'did not cause me any problems,' Fauci recalled.

That May, Fauci gushed about Tapper and then-CNN star Chris Cuomo coming to his 'defense on their shows.'

He wrote of a segment Tapper manned that month surrounding 'the inadequate response of the Trump administration to the pandemic': 'I came out relatively well.'

Two months later, on July 1, 2020, Fauci wrote how he 'had dinner over [at] Jake Tapper and Jen Tapper’s home in DC.

'Terrific couple. Friendship building,' the doctor gushed.

Daily Mail