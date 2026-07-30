Sent them to himself? Limelight-loving Fauci all smiles as he’s surprised by flowers left by adoring fan
Fauci grinned like a gold-medal ice skater, wearing a red T-shirt, charcoal cargo pants and a pair of Hush Puppies as he clutched the bouquet of yellow flowers, which had been adorned with a hand-written note reading “we [heart] you Dr. Fauci!”
Fauci, 85, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 100 times during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday as Senate Republicans peppered him with pointed questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he was a key figure.
After his disastrous performance at the hearing, Fauci took in the air with his wife, Christine Grady, on a walk around the couple’s posh DC neighborhood, and was overheard grousing that someone was “shouting at me.”
The good doctor, clad in shorts and a Georgetown University “IronMed 5K” T-shirt, even let an F-bomb fly as he awkwardly fumbled with his phone, visibly frustrated by the apparent attention.