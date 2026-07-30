Sent them to himself? Limelight-loving Fauci all smiles as he’s surprised by flowers left by adoring fan

Dr. Anthony Fauci beamed with delight Thursday as he collected flowers from an admirer placed on the front steps of his $2.4 million Washington, DC home, less than a day after a jaw-dropping hearing where Republican senators took him out to the woodshed.

Fauci grinned like a gold-medal ice skater, wearing a red T-shirt, charcoal cargo pants and a pair of Hush Puppies as he clutched the bouquet of yellow flowers, which had been adorned with a hand-written note reading “we [heart] you Dr. Fauci!”

Fauci, 85, invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 100 times during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday as Senate Republicans peppered him with pointed questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he was a key figure.

After his disastrous performance at the hearing, Fauci took in the air with his wife, Christine Grady, on a walk around the couple’s posh DC neighborhood, and was overheard grousing that someone was “shouting at me.”

The good doctor, clad in shorts and a Georgetown University “IronMed 5K” T-shirt, even let an F-bomb fly as he awkwardly fumbled with his phone, visibly frustrated by the apparent attention.

NY Post