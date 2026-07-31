Boston Red Sox Broadcasters Have Had It With Team’s Left Fielder After Outburst

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran authored an ugly moment during Thursday night’s game against the Athletics in West Sacramento, prompting the team’s radio broadcasters to call him out on his behavior.

With the game tied 3-3 with runners on second and third and one out in the top of the sixth inning, Duran hit a shallow fly ball to left field caught by Tyler Soderstrom. The runner at third, Willson Contreras – a former catcher-turned first baseman – wisely chose not to attempt to tag up and score. Duran was upset at this non-development, and as he headed back toward the Red Sox dugout on the first base side, he threw his right hand up and yelled, “Run!” in the direction of Contreras and Red Sox third base coach Chad Epperson. Upon returning to the dugout, he resumed yelling toward them while throwing up both hands.

Duran’s reaction perplexed NESN analyst Lou Merloni in the Red Sox television broadcast booth.