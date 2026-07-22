Pete Hegseth BLASTS Democrat Gary Peters for calling the US military a "FAILURE"

🔥 WOW! Pete Hegseth is SCORCHING Democrat Sen. Gary Peters for calling the US military a "FAILURE"



"You want to stand up here and talk about the troops? You won't show ANY political courage to actually fund our department because you have TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME and can't… pic.twitter.com/pKwcARt298 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2026

🔥 WOW! Pete Hegseth is SCORCHING Democrat Sen. Gary Peters for calling the US military a "FAILURE"

"You want to stand up here and talk about the troops? You won't show ANY political courage to actually fund our department because you have TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME and can't actually commit to anything meaningful."

"POLITICAL COWARDICE of Democrats who won't fund the troops."

"When will YOU show some leadership and stand up for your fellow Democrats who won't fund the troops, who stand and play PARTISAN POLITICS while you don't give us the money?!"