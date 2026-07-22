O’Reilly Urges Trump to ‘Take the Next Month Off’ - ‘He Needs a Breather’

OK. Final thought of the day. As you know, I’ve known the president 35 years and he’s 80 years old right now. OK. So that puts him, if I can do the math quickly, 45, maybe early 40s when I met him in New York City.

Now, I’ve noticed that he is hunching over a little bit and, that’s normal. you get older, every malady in the world is going to visit you. I can’t even bore you with the stuff I got to deal with. And I, I was actually feeling sorry for myself the other day and I never do that.

But I mean, how this and that, a blood test, that but I know the president was a little.

So my advice to Donald Trump is to take the next month off if you can get into an environment where you like golf, and relax a little bit.

You got to deal with Iran. I understand that. Everybody understands it. But you can do that on the phone and you can do that with your people coming.

But you need a breather. I need a breather and I’m going to build it into August. But he needs a breather much more than I do, OK?

So, we wish the best for not only President Trump but all the presidents. Even Bill Biden [sic], Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter always respected the office. I did always.