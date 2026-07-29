Megyn Kelly BLASTS Fauci for hiding his own adverse reaction to COVID vaccine

Megyn Kelly has accused Dr Anthony Fauci of hiding his own adverse reaction to a COVID vaccine despite him strongly advocating for Americans to get them during the pandemic.Kelly played a clip of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham on Tuesday evening, where he referred to Fauci admitting he suffered a pulmonary infarction after receiving the Moderna vaccine in his newly-leaked diary.Fauci kept a private log, spanning more than 1,000 pages, from 2019 to 2022. Its contents were released over the weekend by Republican US Senator Dr. Rand Paul, sparking immediate backlash.'So he found out that he had a pulmonary infarction after the vaccines in June of 2021, after he'd gotten double doses from Moderna,' Kelly told her guests Rich Lowry and Charles C.W. Cooke of the conservative magazine National Review.A pulmonary infarction is a serious and deadly medical condition that sees a portion of lung tissue die because it loses its blood and oxygen supply. It is commonly caused by a blocked blood vessel in the lung.'So there is a very real possibility that Anthony Fauci knew he suffered a pulmonary infarction after his double dose of Moderna, and still told that guy his claims should be dismissed, it's perfectly safe,' Kelly said, referring to his heated defense over the safety of COVID vaccines in Washington DC in June 2021.Kelly went on to discuss why so many Americans are 'angry' with the doctor, and that she now believes she wasn't fully informed before getting the Pfizer COVID vaccine herself.