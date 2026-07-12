Massive bull bison tosses Grandpa into the air like a ragdoll in Yellowstone National Park

A massive bull bison tossed a tourist into the air, seriously injuring him, in a heart-pounding caught-on-camera attack at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

Video shows the unidentified man being thrown 8 feet in the air like a ragdoll by the wild bison at the Bridge Bay Campground Friday.

The tourist was walking with his grandson when the powerful herbivore attacked.

The bison likely attacked because it was feeling territorial due to the current rutting season, which runs between June and September.

During this time, male bison can show extra energy and aggression as they compete for dominance and females.