Iran's failed attack on US forces sparks 'powerful response' as Trump's warning comes true

U.S. forces launched fresh strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday in what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said was a "powerful response" to Iran's attempted attacks on American military forces in the Middle East.“U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today,” the command said in a post shared on X.“The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.”President Trump said earlier that Iran was “going to get a beating” for the attempted overnight missile attack against U.S. forces in Jordan.