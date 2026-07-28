Iran attempts ‘surprise attack’ on US forces in Middle East — day after cease-fire talks made ‘significant’ progress

Iran attempted a “surprise attack” against US forces in the Middle East on Tuesday, firing several ballistic missiles that were all intercepted, US Central Command said.

“At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East,” CENTCOM wrote on X.

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted. U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness,” the command added.

The flareup came one day after mediators said that cease-fire talks between the US and Iran made “significant” progress.

President Trump, last Friday, had halted new US strikes on Iran as he weighed whether Tehran was ready to reach an agreement.

On Monday, Trump was optimistic about cutting a deal but warned that war could reignite if the negotiations fall apart.

NY Post