American families are increasingly being pushed past their financial limits at the grocery checkout counter, turning to credit card debt just to keep food on the table.

Food prices have climbed 32% over the past five years, pushing more than one in four working-age Americans into credit card debt to cover regular grocery bills, according to a new Urban Institute study released Monday.

"Groceries are one of the largest household budget items for families. Over the past five years, food costs have increased substantially," the report said. "This means that families today face persistently higher prices when they go to the grocery store, and food affordability remains a key concern for many."

Additionally, the share of individuals who failed to make the minimum payment on credit cards used for grocery purchases increased from 7.1% in 2023 to 8.7% in 2025.

"Buy now, pay later" installment plans were used by 8.9% of adults to secure food, but more than a third (34.8%) of those users failed to make an installment payment on time.