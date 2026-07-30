Fauci visibly rattled as top Republican drops stunning Bill Gates security clearance bombshell during COVID hearing

Rand Paul revealed on Wednesday that Bill Gates held a top-level security clearance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican Senator brought up the businessman and philanthropist while grilling Dr Anthony Fauci during an explosive hearing on Capital Hill.

'Bill Gates was given Q security clearance from 2014 to 2021,' Paul stated in the final moments of the hearing, alluding to the clearance first granted during the Obama administration.

The designation – a Q security clearance – is a high-level access authorization granted by the Department of Energy (DOE) that is functionally equivalent to a Department of Defense Top Secret clearance.

Gates was given that clearance due to his involvement with TerraPower, a company that focuses on nuclear innovation.

During an earlier round of questioning from Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, Fauci was asked if he partnered with 'Bill Gates on global health initiatives or vaccines,' or if he had 'knowledge of Bill Gates partnering with China on sensitive research.'

Fauci refused to answer both questions.

Scott then further pressed Fauci on Gates, asking if he was involved in any classified government programs, used research such as countermeasures or gain of function, and even asked if he maintains an active national security clearance.

Fauci provided no answers.

Gates and Fauci have shared ties for over 20 years. Beginning in 2003, Fauci served on a scientific advisory board that received partial funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2010, he also became involved in an initiative backed by the foundation and global health organizations, including the World Health Organization, to develop a Global Vaccine Action Plan. Gates noted in 2021 that the two remained in regular contact and spoke frequently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Fauci refused to answer 111 questions about COVID-19 origins during an explosive hearing where he blasted Republicans' 'unhinged obsession' with him.