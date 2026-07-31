🚩FALSE FLAG ALERT: "The Globalists & Israel Will Set Off A New 9/11 To Blame Iran, And Iran Will Get Nuked In Response!"



Alex Jones Raises The Alarm That The Deep State Working With Israel Is Absolutely Prepared To Execute A Massive False Flag Attack Where President Trump Is… https://t.co/6Fyia9kt18 pic.twitter.com/Rh2QVqHvF7 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 30, 2026

Alex Jones Raises The Alarm That The Deep State Working With Israel Is Absolutely Prepared To Execute A Massive False Flag Attack Where President Trump Is Assassinated, Or A Nuke Is Set Off In New York / Tel Aviv To Justify Going To FULL WAR With Iran!