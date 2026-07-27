Elon Musk Says ‘Traitor’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Should Be Expelled After She Says Trump Should ‘Get The Hell Out Of Our Country’

Trump: Ilhan Omar and her brother are thinking about moving together. Very much in love. She should get the hell out of our country. pic.twitter.com/3zHOdfreD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2026

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk weighed in on a spat between President Donald Trump and congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), slamming the rep for saying Trump needs to “get the hell out” of the United States.

Trump viciously dunked on Rep. Omar during remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Friday.

“We can’t have that in this country,” Trump said referring to free sex changes for illegals and other liberal policies. “It’s becoming such a horrible and dangerous location that Ilhan Omar, one of my favorites, and her brother, are thinking about moving together, very much in love.”

“A video is surfaced recently of Ilhan giving a speech referring to ‘World War II’ as ‘World War 11.’ And they asked her about that. She still thought she got it right,” Trump quipped. “But I’m not surprised, because she’s a low-IQ person, and she’s also a very dishonest person, and she ought to get the hell out of our country. She shouldn’t be here. She shouldn’t be in our country.“ Elon Musk caught wind of Ilhan’s response and sided with Trump, calling Omar a “traitor” who needs to be “expelled.”

“Didn’t realize President Trump was visiting Somalia 😂” Musk jested, referring to her “our country” phrase.

“Ilhan Omar is a traitor [to] the United States and must be expelled,” he added.