Elon Musk isn’t a trillionaire anymore, says Forbes — SpaceX stock dropped after aborted launch

The world’s first trillionaire is back to slumming it among the billionaires, according to a report by Forbes.

That’s right. Elon Musk saw his net worth drop back to a mere twelve digits after the SpaceX stock price took a tumble after the latest failed Starship launch attempt, reported Forbes’ Ty Roush on Friday.

Musk became the world’s first trillionaire last month after SpaceX went public in the largest initial public offering in history. He holds 4.8 billion shares of SpaceX, plus another 350 million stock options, and about 700 million shares of Tesla.

The SpaceX IPO price was $135 and the stock saw a spike in the days that followed but has since been on a downward trend. On Monday, Forbes reported that SpaceX shares had declined 3.8% to just under $140 by the afternoon and Tesla shares saw a similar 3% drop.

Friday, SpaceX was down to $124 at the end of the day and at the end of “a five-day losing streak for the stock,” wrote Roush.

These stock price hits dragged Musk’s net worth down billions of dollars, Roush reported.

Forbes calculates Musk’s peak net worth as $1.45 trillion on June 16, when SpaceX shares hit the stock’s all-time high. Since then, the former DOGE chief has lost nearly $700 billion and is now worth $792.8 billion.

MSN