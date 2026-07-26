Elon Musk drops 5-year prediction about AI and humanity: "Saving for retirement will be irrelevant.”

Big change is coming.​

The only debate now is about the scale and speed of the economic shock on the horizon, who’s going to lose their jobs — and whether you think any of this is a good thing, not that you have a say one way or another.

“The future is going to be very, very different from the past and there is no analogy or metaphor that illustrates the magnitude of change we’re going to experience here,” Elon Musk said this week.

Speaking to The Economist in his first sit-down interview since SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO, the world’s first trillionaire offered the maximalist techno-optimist view of AI.

He believes that within just a few years, artificial intelligence will exceed human intelligence, there could be as many as one billion humanoid robots, and an AI-fueled “age of abundance” will make cash meaningless.

“There really won’t be anything AI won’t be able to do better than humans, apart from being human, perhaps,” he said.

“I think AI may exceed the sum of human intelligence in around five years. The most likely outcome is an age of amazing abundance where anyone can have anything they can think of."

"This may sound preposterous … of course there (are) things that might derail this, like a massive global thermonuclear war … but assuming there is not World War III, I think we’re headed for age of amazing abundance. So this is a message of optimism and excitement about the future.”

Mr. Musk, whose Tesla carmaker is developing a general-purpose worker robot called Optimus, believes that within five years there could be “at least 100 million humanoid robots, but maybe a billion” replacing manual labor.

“I would predict the economy is probably twice its current size in five, maybe six years, because you’re going to hit a doubling period where economic output is increasing so fast,” he told Forbes in May.

He has also previously declared that saving for retirement is now pointless.

“Don’t worry about squirrelling money away for retirement in like 10 or 20 years — it won’t matter,” he said on a January podcast.

“You won’t need to save for retirement. If any of the things that we’ve said are true, saving for retirement will be irrelevant.”

In that post-scarcity scenario — which AI boosters argue will inevitably result in some form of universal basic income (UBI) to support humans with nothing left to do — co-host Peter Diamandis predicted, “the services will be there to support you — you’ll have the home, you’ll have healthcare, you’ll have entertainment”.

Source: NY Post