Democrats from 15 years ago are considered MAGA today - Elon nails it!

🔥 AWESOME! Elon Musk MIC DROPS this reporter accusing him of being "far right"



"It's actually just NORMAL PEOPLE...here are the principles. Which sound terrible? We should have secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending."



"Which of those 3 are 'far right?'"



"I'd like… pic.twitter.com/AQueMObzN9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

Elon Musk MIC DROPS this reporter accusing him of being "far right"

"It's actually just NORMAL PEOPLE...here are the principles. Which sound terrible? We should have secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending." "Which of those 3 are 'far right?'"

"I'd like to admonish YOU and the MEDIA for the ABSURD characterization of the far right. It is FALSE, MISLEADING, and NONSENSE! KEEP THIS PART IN!"

"Literally, you could go back 10 or 15 years, and these policies were completely normal. In fact, one of the tricks that I think is funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary, and then go to someone who's on the lunatic left, and say, 'what do you think of the speech by Trump?'"

"They're like, oh, wow, he's the worst person ever. Actually, that was the speech by Obama! Or Hillary!"

Nailed it.