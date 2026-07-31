CBS Suspends Tony Romo Following OWI Arrest

Tony Romo, the former star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, has been suspended in his role as an NFL color commentator by CBS following his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The organization has issued Romo an indefinite suspension following the arrest. They have announced that former defensive end J.J. Watt will be taking over Romo’s role “until further notice.”

Romo began his broadcasting career following his retirement, with CBS hiring the quarterback to replace an outgoing Phil Simms. Romo has now served nearly a decade in the role, joining the CBS crew in the 2017 NFL season.

Romo’s arrest came after a traffic stop in Wisconsin on July 23, after participating in a golf tournament. Romo had informed the officer on scene that he had not consumed any alcohol on the day of the arrest. Authorities administered a field sobriety test, and authorities say that Romo failed. Romo was offered the opportunity to take a preliminary breath test, which he declined.