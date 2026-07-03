Candace Owens claims that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an inside job. She reveals Charlie's microphone was secretly rigged with explosives!
🚨 WTF?! Candace Owens confirms to prominent host Shawn Ryan that the assassination was an inside job.— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) July 3, 2026
She reveals the victim's microphone was secretly rigged with explosives!
The Washington establishment is running a terrifying covert ring to silence dissent. https://t.co/HeVblvGmg2 pic.twitter.com/RVxJGZ2lnl