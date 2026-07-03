Candace claims the Trump administration deliberately bombed a school filled with 150 young girls and blatantly lied about it just because Benjamin Netanyahu ordered them to!

🚨 DISGUSTING: Top journalist Candace Owens exposes JD Vance's massive hypocrisy.



She confirms the Trump administration deliberately bombed a school filled with 150 young girls and blatantly lied about it just because Benjamin Netanyahu ordered them to!



Washington is evil! https://t.co/2DwpRXDIl4 pic.twitter.com/t48S2y3psN