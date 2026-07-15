Bill Gates Rolling Out His Plan To Establish A Private Corporate World Government That Will Control Every Human On Earth Via Their Cell Phones
VIDEO: Watch Bill Gates Roll Out His Plan To Establish A Private Corporate World Government That Will Control Every Human On Earth Via Their Cell Phones With An AI Surveillance System That Will Enforce A Social Credit Score!— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 14, 2026
For 15 Years, Bill Gates Has Worked Behind The Scenes… https://t.co/e1bqw5Nx5a pic.twitter.com/rn5wjUYmWI