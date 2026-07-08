Candace reports that Ben Shapiro just confessed on his show that while Charlie was being transported to the hospital and bleeding out to death, his security was on the phone with Charlie’s security receiving updates. Why?

Candace Owens

@RealCandaceO

🚨BREAKING NEWS! 🚨 Ben Shapiro just confessed on his show that while Charlie was being transported to the hospital and bleeding out to death, his security was on the phone with Charlie’s security receiving updates. I knew it. I knew it. I knew it Someone explain to me why during the minutes while Charlie was DYING in the back seat of the car— Charlie’s security team was providing updates to Ben Shapiro’s team rather than focusing entirely on saving Charlie’s life and finding the killer? I will remind you all that Brian Harpole— one of the security members who was IN that car en route to the hospital, is currently suing me and is using BEN SHAPIRO’S lawyer who has sued me relentlessly on Ben’s behalf for the last 3 years. @benshapiro hated Charlie. EVERYONE knew that. So why the hell was this demon receiving updates in the mere minutes after Charlie was hit, en route to the hospital?!! WHO ON CHARLIE’S SECURITY TEAM BETRAYED HIM IN THIS WAY?! EVERYTHING Ben did following the assassination made my alarm bells go off. I have told you guys that there is something about the Daily Wire and their relentlessly stalking of me following my firing that has made me feel altogether unsafe. I have felt their obsessive focus on destroying me is deranged and increasingly dangerous. What did Andrew Kolvet mean when he told me “it was supposed to be you?” Why did Turning Point betray Charlie so quickly by allowing Ben to open at Amfest after declaring immediately that he would “pick up Charlie’s blood mic”? Why didn’t Ben mention this before today that he was receiving status updates while Charlie was bleeding out? I clocked that Ben was TOO invested in this. His energy on stage DEMANDING that Megyn Kelly call me evil and his overprotective stance on Erika always registered to me as deeply nervous. Ben Shapiro is Satanic. Everything in my soul tells me he worships Satan, literally. Look at his demeanor in this clip. We need to find out exactly who on Charlie’s team betrayed him by providing immediate updates to this parasite. Share far and wide.