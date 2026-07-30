Army conducts first overseas test of 'Hammer of the Gods' weapon-disrupting system

The U.S. Army on Sunday revealed it has tested a new warfare system overseas designed to covertly scramble the navigation signals used by enemy precision weapons, making it harder for adversaries to accurately strike targets from long distances while avoiding detection. The electronic system, dubbed "Hammer of the Gods," was tested at sea off the U.S. West Coast for the first time in mid-July as part of the Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6) experiment.

While land-based versions have been demonstrated over the past two years, the exercise marked the official debut of the maritime variant, the Army said.

The portable signal disruptor can reportedly blind enemy to several precision-guided weapons such as long-range artillery, guided missiles and cruise missiles.

The radio signals specifically jam positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals, including GPS data, that precision weapons rely on to navigate accurately.

Without reliable PNT data, weapon accuracy drops sharply, increasing the likelihood of delayed missions and missed targets.

The system also creates a resilient communications network that allows friendly forces to stay connected despite heavy electronic jamming.

It links military devices together, so troops can continue to "shoot, move and communicate" even while operating in degraded environments.

Army officials said the experiment demonstrated the counter-PNT system could be successfully launched, operated and recovered in real-world maritime environments.

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