AOC is questioning how lawmakers can disappear from Congress for months without public explanation after Sen. Mitch McConnell revealed previously undisclosed health issues that kept him away from the Capitol
“I don't even know how this is legal.”— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is questioning how lawmakers can disappear from Congress for months without public explanation after Sen. Mitch McConnell revealed previously undisclosed health issues that kept him away from the Capitol.
AOC… pic.twitter.com/9QZFqh4Qrj