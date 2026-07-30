Angry Fauci fires off an F-bomb during walk with wife hours after Senate grilling

Dr. Anthony Fauci was overheard blowing off steam after a brutal day on Capitol Hill — angrily venting to his wife, Christine Grady, about someone “shouting” at him.

The couple, married for 41 years, were spotted Wednesday evening power-walking near their $2.4 million home in a tony neighborhood in Washington, DC.

Just hours earlier, Fauci refused to answer any questions about the COVID-19 pandemic – invoking his Fifth Amendment right more than 100 times – during a stunning Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing.

Fauci, fumbling with his phone and donning a Georgetown University “IronMed 5K” T-shirt, complained that someone “was shouting at me” and dropped an F-bomb as he got his steps in shortly after the tongue lashing he received from Republican senators.

The Brooklyn-born doctor had been hauled in to testify after being subpoenaed by Sen. Rand Paul, who has accused Fauci of covering-up the origins of COVID-19 and misleading the public about the disease.

After the four-hour-long hearing, Paul (R-Ky.) announced that his committee would begin contempt of Congress proceedings against Fauci over his refusal to answer even the most basic questions from Republicans.

Fauci, 85, served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for 38 years before his December 2022 retirement.

He retired as the nation’s highest-paid government employee, earning $481,000 in his last year on the job, and with a reported net-worth of more than $11 million between him and his wife.

NY Post