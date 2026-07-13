America's hardest working DoorDash driver completed food delivery even after she was struck by a CAR

A DoorDash driver showed a remarkable level of commitment to the job after a man fleeing police struck her with his car.

The crash occurred last week on a residential street in Houston. The unidentified DoorDash driver had just parked her car in front of a house where she was delivering food when a gray sedan came tearing down the block.

Footage from a neighbor's surveillance camera across the street, which was obtained by ABC13, captured the harrowing moment the delivery person and her car were struck by the vehicle, and the woman landed on the hood of the sedan.

The food the woman was delivering was flung from her hand as the suspect who was fleeing police, identified by authorities as Torrance Whitaker, 35, opened the door of his vehicle and sprinted out of frame.

The woman could be seen getting off the hood of the sedan and immediately picking up the order.

She paused for a moment to watch Houston Police chase Whitaker before she turned around and completed her delivery, carefully placing the order at the door of the home she parked in front of.

An officer could then be heard asking if she was alright, to which she replied, 'Yeah, I'm good.' The officer then came over and appears to have directed her to sit on the lawn.

After taking off on foot, police said Whitaker ran through the backyards of five homes while continuing to try to evade police, hopping fences between each of the properties.

Whitaker was arrested and charged with burglary, evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office records.