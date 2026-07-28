Alex Jones Says It's Time To IMPEACH TRUMP

Alex Jones Calls For Impeachment Of President Trump For Attempt To Reimplement The National Draft & Launch Total Ground Invasion Of Iran!
"The Big Issue Is How To Stop Trump! 25th Amendment, Impeachment, Whatever Needs To Happen To Get This Front & Center!"
BREAKING: Alex Jones Calls For Impeachment Of President Trump For Attempt To Reimplement The National Draft & Launch Total Ground Invasion Of Iran!— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 28, 2026
"The Big Issue Is How To Stop Trump! 25th Amendment, Impeachment, Whatever Needs To Happen To Get This Front & Center!"
Americans… https://t.co/zaIGbDAfpz pic.twitter.com/Ar6bUYdq4p