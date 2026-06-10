Vance: War May Last Another Year!

Vice President JD Vance says he has faith that President Trump will keep the Iran war from becoming a "quagmire" the United States is ensnared in for years to come with no mission, objective or clearly stated purpose.

"I feel extremely confident that we are not going to be talking about America's involvement in Iran even a year down the road, but certainly not years down the road," Vance told USA TODAY in an exclusive telephone interview Monday, June 8.

Vance, an Iraq War veteran and the administration's most vocal skeptic of American military engagement abroad, said the U.S. campaign in Iran would not be like the prolonged wars in Iraq and Afghanistan − even as negotiations to wrap up the conflict continue with no end in sight.

"I don't think the president's going to do that," Vance said.