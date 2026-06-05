Trump praises farmers, blasts Wall Street at farming roundtable

President Trump spoke about his love for farmers while blasting the stock market during a stop in Wisconsin.

“I love the place,” he said at his event on a farm in Chippewa Falls, where a green John Deere tractor sat in the backdrop.

He told the farmers how much he loved them and added: “We're with you 1,000% or I wouldn't be here.”

Trump also pointed to the excellent job numbers for May, which were released on Friday. The U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs last month, which significantly beat forecaster expectations,

“They smashed all expectations,” Trump bragged before pivoting to attack the stock market. The Nasdaq closed 4.2% lower after fears the better-than-expected jobs report would bring higher interest rates.

“Everything is crazy. The whole world is crazy,” Trump said of the situation. “When we have good numbers, the markets ought to go up, not go down.”

“You build greatness that way.”

NY Post