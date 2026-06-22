Still no real arrest of deep state leaders

General Michael Thomas Flynn, a three-star United States Army with 33 years of service, 4 Bronze Stars, 5 Commendation Medals.

“We cannot move forward unless people are held accountable… They all know who I am taking about. You know who I am taking about, start with Obama and work your way down.”

This is the CLEAREST Sign Yet That AOC is Running For President in 2028

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