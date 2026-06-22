Still no real arrest of deep state leaders

And here is,



General Michael Thomas Flynn, a three-star United States Army with 33 years of service, 4 Bronze Stars, 5 Commendation Medals…@GenFlynn : “We cannot move forward unless people are held accountable… They all know who I am taking about. You know who I am taking… https://t.co/6Ca4Vuy9bV pic.twitter.com/0GoXicvIwN — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 6, 2025

General Michael Thomas Flynn, a three-star United States Army with 33 years of service, 4 Bronze Stars, 5 Commendation Medals.

“We cannot move forward unless people are held accountable… They all know who I am taking about. You know who I am taking about, start with Obama and work your way down.”