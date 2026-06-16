SpaceX valuation set to top Amazon on third trading day

SpaceX stock was surging again on Tuesday, putting the rocket and artificial intelligence company on track to top Amazon.com’s total market capitalization on just its third trading day.

Shares jumped 11% to $213.69 ahead of the opening bell. Futures tracking the S&P 500 were 0.1% lower.

Assuming Amazon stock were to trade flat on Tuesday, SpaceX would need to rise 4.3% to pass the online retailer’s total market cap.

The stock jumped 20% on Monday, increasing SpaceX’s valuation by $433 billion. It was the second largest one-day market cap gain for a U.S. company on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

SpaceX’s valuation stood at $2.54 trillion as of Monday’s closing bell, making it the world’s sixth-largest company by total market cap behind chip designer Nvidia, Google parent Alphabet, iPhone maker Apple, IT company Microsoft, and online retailer Amazon.