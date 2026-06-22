Israeli Military and Intelligence Operatives Are Now Calling For A NEW 9/11 To Force The United States Foreign Policy Back Under The Control Of the Zionist State
Israeli Military and Intelligence Operatives Are Now Calling For A NEW 9/11 To Force The United States Foreign Policy Back Under The Control Of the Zionist State 🚨 🚨🚨— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 22, 2026
- In This Powerful Report Alex Jones Exposes How Benjamin Netanyahu & The Neocon Fingerprints Are All Over… pic.twitter.com/fc9q9XrWy8
Alex Jones Exposes How Benjamin Netanyahu & The Neocon Fingerprints Are All Over 9/11.