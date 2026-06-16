🚨 Israel just said the quiet part out loud: "We do not share the same interests as the United States." The time has come to cut them off — no more aid, no more military cooperation, no more intelligence sharing.
🚨 Israel just said the quiet part out loud: "We do not share the same interests as the United States."— James Li (@5149jamesli) June 15, 2026
The time has come to cut them off — no more aid, no more military cooperation, no more intelligence sharing.
It's time take back our national sovereignty. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oh3pH4bwfY