Elon Musk is blowing the whistle on California election fraud.



After five days of statistically impossible ballot dumps, Nithya Raman has surged ahead of Spencer Pratt.



The DOJ must investigate, California's third-world election systems are enabling clear fraud. pic.twitter.com/FJVhmmIRk8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 8, 2026

After five days of statistically impossible ballot dumps, Nithya Raman has surged ahead of Spencer Pratt.

The DOJ must investigate, California's third-world election systems are enabling clear fraud.