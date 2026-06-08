Elon Musk is blowing the whistle on California election fraud.— TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 8, 2026
After five days of statistically impossible ballot dumps, Nithya Raman has surged ahead of Spencer Pratt.
The DOJ must investigate, California's third-world election systems are enabling clear fraud. pic.twitter.com/FJVhmmIRk8
After five days of statistically impossible ballot dumps, Nithya Raman has surged ahead of Spencer Pratt.
The DOJ must investigate, California's third-world election systems are enabling clear fraud.