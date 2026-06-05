A national strike has been called in more than 75 cities in Italy, demanding a complete boycott of Israel

🇵🇸🇮🇹 Italia se levanta con fuerza



Se ha convocado una huelga general nacional en más de 75 ciudades de Italia, exigiendo: Boicot completo a Israel Ruptura total de todos los lazos económicos, militares y diplomáticos Fin inmediato del genocidio en Gaza y Líbano

El pueblo… pic.twitter.com/VEHtW88mpz — Palestina En Español 🎒 (@PalestinaVence) June 4, 2026

Italy rises with force!

A national general strike has been called in more than 75 cities in Italy, demanding: Complete boycott of Israel Total break of all economic, military, and diplomatic ties Immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Italian people, like many others in Europe, can no longer tolerate their governments continuing to be complicit in Zionist terrorism.

Workers, students, and ordinary citizens are taking to the streets to say Enough!

Solidarity with Palestine is no longer just a demonstration… it is becoming real action around the world.