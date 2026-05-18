Trump shows AI image of himself walking with an alien in chains at military base

President Trump has once again ignited online frenzy by sharing a surreal, AI-generated photograph on his Truth Social platform, depicting him walking alongside a muscular alien creature restrained in chains.

The post, which quickly went viral, comes amid the administration’s recent declassification of extensive UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) files, fueling speculation and amusement in equal measure.

The image is widely recognized as satirical meme content rather than a genuine photograph, yet its sharing by the president has drawn a mix of laughter from supporters and raised eyebrows from critics.

He also posted an image of himself pushing the "Red Button'

Is he okay?